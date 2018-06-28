Transcript for US military crew assisting in cave search of youth soccer team, coach

Next tonight, to that rescue operation I mentioned overseas. A team of young soccer players trapped in a cave in Thailand. Six days now. Floodwaters rising. And the U.S. Military is now on the scene. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a race against time. Rescuers on their chests squeezing through tight passages in this northern Thailand cave. Others using headlamps, their only light. As first responders, including a U.S. Military search and rescue team, work nearly around the clock, looking for 12 young soccer players and their coach, missing since Saturday. Their bikes helmets and cleats just outside the cave entrance. Their coach in this Facebook post just days ago, encouraging them to practice. The group believed to have crawled through a narrow channel that may now be flooded after days of heavy rainfall. The water now, the floodwater is getting higher and higher. Reporter: Muddy water leaving rescuers to trudge through the rain-soaked djengle, hoping to find hidden shafts in the mountain that might lead them to the boys, who range in age from 11 to 16. David, the hope is the team found a spot inside the cave with air and clean water, and if they did, experts say they could survive up to a month. David? We can hope. All right, kayna, thank you.

