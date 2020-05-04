Transcript for US Navy captain tests positive for COVID-19

Next tonight, news about the former commander of the "Uss Theodore Roosevelt." The Navy captain reportedly testing positive days after being relieved of duty over his letter about an outbreak onboard his ship. We're now learning of the captain's final message to family and friends, written just hours before his dismissal. Here's ABC's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, "The new York Times" reports that Navy captain, relieved of duty, cheered by his crew as he left the ship for the last time, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Just days ago, captain Brett crozier was pleading to get his sailors off the coronavirus-stricken carrier, writing in a letter, "We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die." When the message leaked to the press, he was fired. I thought it was terrible what he did, to write a letter. I mean, this isn't a class on literature. This is a captain of a massive ship that's nuclear powered, and he shouldn't be talking that way Reporter: The Navy secretary said crozier exercised "Poor judgement" by not following the proper chain of command. Today, defense secretary mark Esper standing by that decision. Look, the secretary made a tough decision, a tough call. I have full faith and confidence in him and the Navy leadership and I support their decision. Reporter: But the dismissal is prompting criticism from some retired top military brass. This commanding officer made the absolute right decision. He sailed true north, told his chain of command that he had to have help. Reporter: Hours before his more than 30-year Navy career came to an end, crozier sent a final message to the 5,000 sailors on board the "Uss Theodore Roosevelt." In the note, obtained by "The San Francisco chronicle," he writes, "The sailors onboard are my top priority, and I promise to do everything I can do to take care of them." And Tom, of the 5,000 sailors onboard that ship, the Navy tells us that half have now been tested. So far, 155 have been diagnosed with covid-19. Tom? Okay, Rachel, thank you.

