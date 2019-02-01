US officials make contact with American held hostage in Moscow

More
Paul Whelan, a former Marine and current head of global security for a Michigan auto parts company, has been accused of espionage; Whelan's brother maintains he is not a spy.
1:49 | 01/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US officials make contact with American held hostage in Moscow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60127217,"title":"US officials make contact with American held hostage in Moscow","duration":"1:49","description":"Paul Whelan, a former Marine and current head of global security for a Michigan auto parts company, has been accused of espionage; Whelan's brother maintains he is not a spy.","url":"/WNT/video/us-officials-make-contact-american-held-hostage-moscow-60127217","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.