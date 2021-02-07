Transcript for US Olympic star sprinter suspended

And now to U.S. Olympic track star sha'carri Richardson suspended for a month after testing positive for marijuana. The emotional event that triggered her decision, her apology and will she be going to the Tokyo olympics? Here's ABC's Kaylee Hartung. Reporter: Tonight, olympic gold favorite sha'carri Richardson disqualified from the 100-meter race in Tokyo after testing positive for thc, a chemical found in marijuana. I want to take responsibility for my actions. I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do. Reporter: At the olympic trials Richardson's sprint making her the "Fastest woman in America." The track star then revealing she had just lost her biological mother. Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away, and still choosing to pursue my dreams. Nobody knows what I go through. Reporter: Richardson now apologizing telling NBC she didn't know how else to deal with her emotions. Don't judge me. Because I am human. I'm you. I just happen to run a little faster. Reporter: Richardson used the drug in Oregon where marijuana is legal but it's banned in olympic competitions. The U.S. Anti-doping agency saying "The rules are clear, but this is heartbreaking on many levels." It's possible Richardson could still race in the 4x100-meter relay, but that decision is up to usa track and field. Many in the sports world are outraged and she is getting a lot of support from Patrick Mahomes saying just let her run but other athletes say a rule is a rule. Whit. A lot of debate over this story, Kaylee, thank you so much.

