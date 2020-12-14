US poised to top 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

More
Death numbers and new cases continue to hit record numbers.
2:20 | 12/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US poised to top 300,000 COVID-19 deaths

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"Death numbers and new cases continue to hit record numbers. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74705978","title":"US poised to top 300,000 COVID-19 deaths","url":"/WNT/video/us-poised-top-300000-covid-19-deaths-74705978"}