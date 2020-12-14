Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, speaks out on “GMA” about the record high levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

US hospitals prepare to receive and administer COVID-19 vaccine doses

Once set in motion, the COVID-19 vaccine distribution will be the largest vaccine mobilization effort in U.S. history. The U.S. broke another record this week with over 3,000 deaths in a single day.