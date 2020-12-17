First US report of serious adverse vaccine reaction

More
A health worker in Juneau, Alaska, who had no history of allergies, suffered an allergic reaction during the 15-minute observation period following the shot.
3:56 | 12/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for First US report of serious adverse vaccine reaction

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:56","description":"A health worker in Juneau, Alaska, who had no history of allergies, suffered an allergic reaction during the 15-minute observation period following the shot. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74768924","title":"First US report of serious adverse vaccine reaction","url":"/WNT/video/us-report-adverse-vaccine-reaction-74768924"}