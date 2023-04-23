US Special Operations forces evacuate the American Embassy in Sudan

More than 100 special ops forces successfully carried out the dangerous and daring operation to evacuate the American Embassy from Sudan's capital Khartoum.

April 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live