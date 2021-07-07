US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson will not go to Olympics

Richardson was left off the U.S. Olympic roster and won’t be able to race in the 100-meter relay. She finished first in the 100-meter trials, but was disqualified after testing positive for marijuana.
0:17 | 07/07/21

