US Supreme Court upholds restrictions in major voting rights case

More
The 6-to-3 decision upheld Arizona’s policy of invalidating ballots cast in the wrong precinct and a law criminalizing the collection of mail ballots by third-party groups.
2:11 | 07/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Supreme Court upholds restrictions in major voting rights case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:11","description":"The 6-to-3 decision upheld Arizona’s policy of invalidating ballots cast in the wrong precinct and a law criminalizing the collection of mail ballots by third-party groups.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78622650","title":"US Supreme Court upholds restrictions in major voting rights case","url":"/WNT/video/us-supreme-court-upholds-restrictions-major-voting-rights-78622650"}