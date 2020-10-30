Transcript for U.S. surpasses 9 million COVID-19 cases

team, Tuesday night at 7:00 P.M. Eastern, right here after "World news tonight." And tonight, cases of coronavirus topping 9 million for the first time. Atst 229,347 lives have been lost. Officials desperate to stop the second wave. Chicago banning indoor dining and the El Paso county judge ordering a two-week shutdown to save lives, the governor trying to stop it. And now patients seeing both the flu and covid. Here's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, the U.S. Topping yet another grim milestone. 9 million cases and a record 92,000 cases in the just the last 24 hours. Hospitals in Wisconsin running out of room. Our covid unit, we're using all three wings. Reporter: After shattering another record in Illinois, Chicago shutting down indoor dining, urging people to get flu shots. I've already gotten reports of individuals with both covid and flu at the same time. Reporter: In El Paso, Texas, a judge ordering a two-week shutdown. But tonight, a showdown with the mayor and the state. Police refusing to enforce the order. We also have 32,000 el pasoans out of work. People are trying to put food on their table and pay for their own health care. Reporter: In Florida, 41-year-old E.R. Paramedic and father Willie Rivera, who was on the front lines fighting covid, losing his own fight after two months on a ventilator. He did fight it. He'd fight for his life to come back home to us. But I guess god needed him as an angel in heaven. And Alex is with us here again tonight. As we witness the surge in the virus, and look at the spikes around the country, a lot is playing out in some of the key battleground states. This headline from Ohio, dewine, the Republican governor, who has called for emergency action. Reporter: That's right, the headlinerom the Republican governor who has gotten high marks for his handling of the virus. But even now he acknowledges the seriousness of the situation. He's calling for local leaders to help get the virus under control. Alex, thank you. We're following images

