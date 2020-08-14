US task force to investigate possible UFOs

More
The Pentagon has set up a task force to review unexplained aerial phenomena observed by the U.S. Military.
0:21 | 08/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US task force to investigate possible UFOs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"The Pentagon has set up a task force to review unexplained aerial phenomena observed by the U.S. Military. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72383812","title":"US task force to investigate possible UFOs","url":"/WNT/video/us-task-force-investigate-ufos-72383812"}