US tourist killed by elephant in Zambia

Juliana Gle Tourneau, 64, of New Mexico, was killed by an elephant in Zambia Wednesday that pulled her from her tour group's vehicle and trampled her, local officials said.

June 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live