Transcript for US Treasury Department begins sending stimulus checks: Source

Now to the breaking headline in Washington where the treasury department has started to send out checks to millions of Americans. The economy rocked. Suddenly 17 million out of work. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight work millions of Americans waiting for those checks from the federal government, ABC news learning the first round of payments has started going out to families. Alice Stanford tells us she has not received her check yet. And the $1,200 will be just a drop in the bucket. I checked my bank account and I check it three times a day hoping that the stimulus check will be there, but as of yet, it's not there. Reporter: Across the country, nearly 17 million filed for unemployment in the past three weeks alone. Businesses shuttered. This Georgia bar stapled bill on its walls for years. The owner now taking it all down to donate more than $3,700 to her unemployed staff. We literally had money on the walls and time on our hands and there was not a more perfect time to give back to my people. Reporter: This Easter weekend, long lines at food banks across the country. Thousands of families in Los Angeles and San Antonio waiting for hours. At one point president trump hoped the country would be back to normal now. Tonight his coronavirus task force team meeting at the white house as he wrestles over when to re-open the country, calling it his biggest decision yet. What metrics you will use to make that decision? The metrics right here. That's my metrics. That's all I can do. I can listen to 35 people. At the end, I've got to make a decision. Reporter: But the president resisted a nationwide lockdown, leaving it up to the governors to call the shots. Some states closed until at least June. Others hoping to re-open as soon as safely possible. If we do it too fast without the appropriate strategies, it will just lead to a potential closure because of another outbreak of covid-19. Okay, Rachel Scott joins us now live from Washington. Governors on both sides of aisle are coming together to ask for more help from the federal government? Reporter: That's right. Larry hogan and Andrew Cuomo are asking congress for 5 hundred billion dollars. Lawmakers are concerned over what comes next, more help for small businesses or a bigger relief package. Now to California where

