Transcript for US troops face another close-call as Turkey pounds northern Syria

It's been just a little more than a week now since president trump suddenly announced he was pulling U.S. Troops out of a key area of Syria. And tonight, the alarming new headline. The Russians have now moved in to fill the vacuum left by the Americans. Ian Pannell in the region again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, with Turkey pounding northern Syria, another close call with American troops, as Turkish forces come close to a U.S. Base. The Americans responding with a show of force, using an f-15 and apache helicopters. This, amid heavy fighting between turkish-backed militias and the kurds. Turkey says its military offensive aims to form a "Safe zone" in Syria. It's the opposite. This is a war zone. And as America moves out, Russia moves in. The new power broker here. This Russian, who has worked for pro-government media, today posting a tour of an abandoned U.S. Outpost. "The Americans were here yesterday, and now we are," he says. At least 160,000 people have now been displaced. Many living in schools like this. This is now home for dozens and dozens of families. With vice president pence heading to Turkey tomorrow, perhaps peace is possible, but not today, not here. We're now seeing a major shift in realignment of power here with Russia filling the gap left by the American withdrawal. Russian troops where American troops were and now president erdogan heading to Moscow. David? Ian Pannell again tonight. Thank you.

