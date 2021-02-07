Transcript for US troops leave key Afghan base after nearly 2 decades

Overseas to Afghanistan where the U.S. Has departed bagram airfield and withdrawn all troops from there one troop closer to drawing America's longest war to a close. Martha Raddatz is just back from Afghanistan where she flew with the U.S. Commander on his last helicopter ride out of bagram. And what he said he's concerned about when the U.S. Is gone. Reporter: It was clear when we visited bagram airfield last week that U.S. And coalition forces would all soon depart. General Scott Miller, circling the 14-square-mile base, the fighter jets gone and heavy equipment as well. And on the ground, only a few dozen troops in sight. Once the order for withdrawal of all troops came, this became one of the largest and fastest movements of equipment since World War II. Outside the Gates today, only Afghan forces remain, a force already facing dire circumstances as the Taliban sweeps through the country. With some in the intelligence community predicting the government here could fall in as little as six months. But president Biden today tried to brush aside those concerns. I met with the Afghan government here in the white house, in the oval. I think they have the capacity to be able to sustain the government. Reporter: Mr. President, a follow-up on that thought on Afghanistan. I want to talk about happy things, man. Reporter: But there is no happy talk in Afghanistan. Even with some 650 troops remaining to protect the embassy and kabul airport, general Miller worries about civil war and worse. How almed are you? The loss of terrain and the rapidity of that loss of terrain has to be concerning. We're starting to create conditions here that won't look good for Afghanistan in the future. That concern shared by member. Martha, general Miller was there in the beginning nearly 0 years ago when we went into Afghanistan because of the threat to the homeland after 9/11. How much does he still worry about that possibility? Reporter: Well, whit, he still has serious concerns about that. He said Al Qaeda is still in Afghanistan and the threat to the U.S. Remains. Important reminders, Martha Raddatz for us, thank you.

