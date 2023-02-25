US, other western countries announce fresh sanctions against Moscow

Ukrainian forces are desperate to hold onto territory around the city of Bakhmut as President Volodymyr Zelensky hopes Ukraine can "win the war" in its second year, but only if western aid continues.

February 25, 2023

