US women's national soccer team beats Thailand 13-0 in opening match

More
Forward Alex Morgan scored five goals as the team began the defense of their World Cup title.
0:15 | 06/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US women's national soccer team beats Thailand 13-0 in opening match

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Forward Alex Morgan scored five goals as the team began the defense of their World Cup title.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63644929","title":"US women's national soccer team beats Thailand 13-0 in opening match","url":"/WNT/video/us-womens-national-soccer-team-beats-thailand-13-63644929"}