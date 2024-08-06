US women's soccer team advancing to gold medal match for 1st time since 2012

The United States women's national team beat Germany 1-0 in the semifinals on Tuesday to advance to the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

August 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live