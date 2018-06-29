USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar facing new charges in Texas

He was charged with six new counts of child sex assault at the famed Karolyi ranch near Houston.
06/29/18

Transcript for USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar facing new charges in Texas
Late today we learned of new charges against former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser prosecutors in Texas now. Charging him with six counts of child sex assault at the famed Karolyi ranch north of Houston prosecutors finding no evidence of any wrongdoing by coaches bella or market cruelly.

