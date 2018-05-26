Transcript for USC's president steps down after sexual assault allegations against campus doctor

Next, to the resignation at a popular university. The president of usc stepping down over a sex assault sca involving a gynecologist. Abc'sill Carr picks up the story in Los Angeles. Reporter: Tonight, the president of the univey of southern California out amid a sex abusscandal rocking the campus. The whole exam felt really wrong, but -- I kept saying to myself, "He's a doctor, he's a doctor at usc. Usc wouldn't hire a oct that would do anything wrong." Reporter: More than aen women, including Lucy chi, now suinthe university and the school's former gynecolost, Dr. George tyndall, alleging H sexually harassed and assaulted femaledents for cades. Dr.yndall told me to undress from the bottom down and he stood there watching while I did so. D he smiled. Reportedly, usc was aware of Dr. Tyndall's inappropriate conduct before I was even born Reporter: "The L.A. Times" rting usc stick a secret deal wh tyndall, allowing the disgraced gynecologist to sign with a financial payout. With pressure mounting, president C.L. Max nikias announce Friday he will step down. In a public letter, usc's board writing, "We recognize the need for change and are committed to a stab transition." I wish that usc would take a long, hard look at what they're doing, and make changes, so that women and their students are Nein danger. Reporter: As for usformer gynecologist, he left the university in 2017. We reached out to him for comment, he didn't get back to us. But he did tell "The L.A. Times" he denies any ongoing. Tom? Will Carr for us night. Will, thank next, to the new eruptions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.