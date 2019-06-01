Utah police officer killed in the line of duty

More
Three-year veteran Joseph Shinners was hit by gunfire while surrounding a fugitive outside a Bed, Bath and Beyond store.
0:18 | 01/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Utah police officer killed in the line of duty

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60199188,"title":"Utah police officer killed in the line of duty","duration":"0:18","description":"Three-year veteran Joseph Shinners was hit by gunfire while surrounding a fugitive outside a Bed, Bath and Beyond store.","url":"/WNT/video/utah-police-officer-killed-line-duty-60199188","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.