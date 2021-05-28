Vaccination sites open in some airports ahead of big travel weekend

More than 37 million Americans are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend. Some airports are opening up vaccination sites as states across the U.S. offer vaccine incentives.
2:54 | 05/28/21

