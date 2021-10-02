-
Now Playing: 10% of US population has received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: All about Dr. Jen Ashton’s new book, ‘The New Normal’
-
Now Playing: The home emergency kit that’s approved by Oprah
-
Now Playing: What’s the real risk of COVID-19 in the classroom?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Former President Trump’s 2nd impeachment trial begins
-
Now Playing: Dr. Jennifer Ashton talks about her new book, ‘The New Normal’
-
Now Playing: COVID cases drop, but is this the calm before the storm?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, February 8, 2021
-
Now Playing: A gene editing game changer?
-
Now Playing: Maskless parties in Tampa, Super Bowl celebrations could fuel infections
-
Now Playing: UK variant increases in the U.S., South African variant outbreaks in Europe
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Former President Trump’s impeachment trial starts tomorrow
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 crisis
-
Now Playing: Tracking the new COVID-19 variants
-
Now Playing: Race to vaccinate
-
Now Playing: Front-line workers excited about attending Super Bowl
-
Now Playing: Bridging the gap between mental and physical health
-
Now Playing: How to reset your diet after a Super Bowl splurge