Vaccine rollout picks up with additional 1 million doses sent out this week

More
Walgreens is taking appointments in 13 states and Puerto Rico, for vaccinations beginning Friday. CVS also expects to begin scheduling appointments Thursday.
2:15 | 02/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vaccine rollout picks up with additional 1 million doses sent out this week

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:15","description":"Walgreens is taking appointments in 13 states and Puerto Rico, for vaccinations beginning Friday. CVS also expects to begin scheduling appointments Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75787826","title":"Vaccine rollout picks up with additional 1 million doses sent out this week","url":"/WNT/video/vaccine-rollout-picks-additional-million-doses-week-75787826"}