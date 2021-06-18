Vermont sock manufacturer donates meals to schoolkids

Darn Tough Vermont designs a sock where all proceeds go to the Vermont Foodbank. This spring, the company raised nearly $40,000 to help families who rely on school meals to feed their children.

