Now Playing: Arkansas sheriff's deputy among 2 killed in shooting

Now Playing: Judge denies Jeffrey Epstein bail, calls him 'danger to community'

Now Playing: Stranger steps in after bus driver suffers medical emergency on the road

Now Playing: Veteran police officer faces rape charges involving 2 different accusers

Now Playing: Funeral-home intern helps give veteran fitting final farewell

Now Playing: Video shows terrifying moment as children escape burning charter bus

Now Playing: Trump: US ship brought down Iran drone that ignored calls to stand down

Now Playing: 2 suffer minor injuries after chemical spill in plant leads to fires

Now Playing: Trump disavows supporters chant of 'Send her back!' at rally

Now Playing: Heat wave continues to envelop half of US after storms hit Northeast

Now Playing: Marshall Islands more radioactive than Chernobyl

Now Playing: Man charged with murder in death of Georgia mother and her 3 young children

Now Playing: Capitol Police arrest 70 in immigration protests

Now Playing: 17 police suspended in social media scandal

Now Playing: 3,000 people attend funeral for Vietnam vet with no living relatives

Now Playing: Comic Con celebrates 50th anniversary

Now Playing: Heatwave to scorch the country this weekend

Now Playing: Puerto Rico protests intensify as civilians call for governor to step down