Veteran police officer faces rape charges involving 2 different accusers

More
William Rodriguez was under investigation in the 2018 rape of a woman when his DNA allegedly came back as a match for a 2015 sex assault, police said; he's pleaded not guilty.
0:22 | 07/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Veteran police officer faces rape charges involving 2 different accusers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:22","description":"William Rodriguez was under investigation in the 2018 rape of a woman when his DNA allegedly came back as a match for a 2015 sex assault, police said; he's pleaded not guilty.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64428121","title":"Veteran police officer faces rape charges involving 2 different accusers","url":"/WNT/video/veteran-police-officer-faces-rape-charges-involving-accusers-64428121"}