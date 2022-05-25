Veterans return to Normandy to commemorate 78th anniversary of D-Day

Nearly 20 veterans were among the several thousand people who gathered on the coast of Normandy, France, Monday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live