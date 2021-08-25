Vice President Harris lands in Vietnam after delay

Kamala Harris’ flight was delayed over a “possible anomalous health incident'' in Hanoi. The reported incident is allegedly “Havana Syndrome," which affected a staffer in Vietnam in recent days.
1:31 | 08/25/21

Vice President Harris lands in Vietnam after delay

