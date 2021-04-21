Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

More
Walter Mondale was known for transforming the role of vice president under President Jimmy Carter. President Carter called him “the best vice president in our country’s history.”
0:23 | 04/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"Walter Mondale was known for transforming the role of vice president under President Jimmy Carter. President Carter called him “the best vice president in our country’s history.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77197815","title":"Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93","url":"/WNT/video/vice-president-walter-mondale-dies-93-77197815"}