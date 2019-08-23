Video: First undersea expedition made to the Titanic in 14 years

More
Salt, currents and bacteria have caused the hull to start to collapse, scientists said; images showed the doomed ship more than 1,200 feet down, at the bottom of the Atlantic.
0:17 | 08/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video: First undersea expedition made to the Titanic in 14 years

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Salt, currents and bacteria have caused the hull to start to collapse, scientists said; images showed the doomed ship more than 1,200 feet down, at the bottom of the Atlantic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65134450","title":"Video: First undersea expedition made to the Titanic in 14 years","url":"/WNT/video/video-1st-underwater-expedition-made-titanic-14-years-65134450"}