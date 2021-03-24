Transcript for Video: Capitol police officer sprayed with toxic chemical

We turn next here to late developments tonight in the investigation into the attack on the capitol. New images showing officer Brian sicknick assaulted with a chemical that might have been bear spray. As we've reported here, he died the next day. And here's our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, for the first time we see on video the moment capitol police officer Brian sicknick responds to being hit with a toxic chemical on the day of the insurrection. These images obtained exclusively by "The New York Times" showing the moment officer sicknick was sprayed by one of the rioters. Sicknick later collapsed in his office and tragically died the day after the insurrection. Also tonight, more video from different vantage points of the assault. This comes as a federal judge this week ordered one of the suspects held pending trial. Julian khater and George tanios have been charged in the assault. The government referencing this video shot by an online media company allegedly shows the critical moment just before the chemical was sprayed. Give me the bear . Hold on, not yet, not yet. Too early. Reporter: The FBI and D.C. Police are trying to determine if sicknick was murdered and have yet to release a full autopsy laying out the specific cause of death. David, prosecutors also said today that the proud boys, oath keepers and three percenters were xhooun kating in the days before the insurrection, but they have yet to establish whether they planned to attack collectively before the insurrection, David. All right, Pierre Thomas from Washington tonight. Thank you.

