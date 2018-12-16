Video of Mick Mulvaney calling Trump a "terrible human being" surfaces

The White House is in turmoil as a video taken before the 2016 elections showed new chief of staff Mick Mulvaney calling the president a "terrible human being".
1:52 | 12/16/18

the investigations, there's new turmoi the whiteouse. A video of the new chief of stcalling thprident a terribleuman being. It happened days befthe 2016 congressional seat. As mulva comes in, yet anotabretary is setto depart. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tis preside trump's chief of aff, acting hisuture boss ys before E 2016 election. Yes, M supporting dd trump even though I think he's a terrle human bei reporter:ick mulvan, the former congressman from south Carolina, was in a debate when he said this. Do I like Donald Trump? No. Was he a role model for S? Absolutely not. Reporter: Now, he'll be one the mospowerful M in the white house. Mulvaney's team calling the two met. , Mulvaney respects and bees in the esident. He will be the president's third chief of staff in less than two years, andontinue to serve as the but all part of thministrati's latest e-up. President trump also announcing emttled nor secretary Ryan zinke will be stepping down at the end of year. Zinke, who INGs del investigns into his travel, his business dealings, and poial conflicts of intere, would have been likely toome under more scrutiny with Democrats se take col E house. In a tweet, E says, "I cannottify spend thnds of dolrs defen myself and my family against false allegations." The president DI the new week facing the ability of P government shutdown. He's danding $5 bin to fund the border . Ngressional Democrats have their own proposal what the prent wants. So he's not budging. Stephanie, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

