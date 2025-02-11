VIDEO: Motley Crue singer's jet slams into parked plane in Arizona

One person is dead, and four others are injured after Vince Neil's jet veered off the runway and crashed into another plane after landing at Scottsdale Airport. Neil was not on board at the time.

February 11, 2025

