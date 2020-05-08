New video of North Carolina prisoner before his death

More
John Neville, 56, was being held on an assault charge in a Winston-Salem jail when he fell from bed and responding staff detained him in a way that prompted him to say, “I can’t breathe.”
1:29 | 08/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New video of North Carolina prisoner before his death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:29","description":"John Neville, 56, was being held on an assault charge in a Winston-Salem jail when he fell from bed and responding staff detained him in a way that prompted him to say, “I can’t breathe.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72198871","title":"New video of North Carolina prisoner before his death","url":"/WNT/video/video-north-carolina-prisoner-death-72198871"}