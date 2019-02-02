Transcript for Video shows burglary of a $15 million mansion in Los Angeles

Next to the high-profile mansion heist. Thieves caught on camera taking off with a safe and hundreds of thousands in jewelry. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, this surveillance video, key evidence in a high-end heist straight out of a Hollywood movie. They are a danger. This is something that they did boldly. Reporter: The burglary of the $15 million Los Angeles mansion baffling investigators. We just want these two individuals taken off the streets. Reporter: Watch, a female suspect pulls up, turns this red SUV around and drives up on the curb, ramming the gate. The thieves allegedly ransacking the lavish property, just doors down from the playboy mansion, somehow managing to make off with a 1,000-pound safe. Inside? $350,000 worth of cash and jewelry. From an investigative standpoint, this kind of heist would typically involve planning and inside information that there was this size of a safe in the house. Reporter: That same woman then seen here jumping into the passenger seat as the car speeds off. Cameras capturing a dark object in the trunk, so large the alleged perpetrators drive away with the hatch up. Tom, police say the maid was home at the time of the heist and saw the thieves. And parts of that vehicle remain on scene and are being analyzed by investigators.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.