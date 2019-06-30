Transcript for Video shows a driver dragging an officer with his car in Florida

Next tonight, frightening moments for a sheriff's deputy during a driver stop. The vehicle taking off, dragging the deputy not once but twice. Here's Marcus Moore. Reporter: Tonight, a driver is facing an attempted murder charge after this routine traffic stop turns into an officer's terrifying ride from the side of an SUV. I'm telling you right now. Stop! Stop! Reporter: Watch as Seminole county deputy Aaron Blais is dragged twice, clutching onto the side of the car as it speeds away. Hanging on for dear life. It started with that traffic stop for an alleged window tinting violation. Police body and dash cameras capturing the entire incident. I smell marijuana. Reporter: 38-year-old rocky Rudolph seemingly becoming agitated, and then seen dragging the deputy 20 feet the first time. Stop! Stop! Reporter: Rudolph stopped briefly, then is seen dragging the deputy again. Put your hands up! Put it in park! Reporter: This time for 100 feet. His body cam falling to the ground. But the deputy managing to shoot Rudolph in the leg. This is a bad dude who almost killed one of our deputy sheriffs on the side of the road. Reporter: The sheriff saying Rudolph was also armed. You can see the deputy fall from the car before Rudolph drove off. Eight hours later, police caught up with Rudolph and took him into custody. He was taken to the hospital with a leg wound. Meantime, the sheriff's deputy has been released from the hospital. Whit? Marcus, thank you. Now to the millions taking

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.