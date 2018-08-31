Transcript for Video shows driver smashing bus window with car jack after crash

And a frightening road rage incident in the nation's capital take a look at a driver caught on camera smashing the window of a Greyhound bus with a carjacked after a minor crash with her Audi. The bus driver trying to stop her from fleeing the scene when she ran some of the first time after more arguing she didn't takes off. Striking the bus driver authorities say they have identified that woman.

