Video shows driver smashing bus window with car jack after crash

More
The bus driver was seen on video trying to stop the driver from fleeing by getting on top of the car.
0:20 | 08/31/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows driver smashing bus window with car jack after crash
And a frightening road rage incident in the nation's capital take a look at a driver caught on camera smashing the window of a Greyhound bus with a carjacked after a minor crash with her Audi. The bus driver trying to stop her from fleeing the scene when she ran some of the first time after more arguing she didn't takes off. Striking the bus driver authorities say they have identified that woman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57538739,"title":"Video shows driver smashing bus window with car jack after crash","duration":"0:20","description":"The bus driver was seen on video trying to stop the driver from fleeing by getting on top of the car.","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-driver-smashing-bus-window-car-jack-57538739","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.