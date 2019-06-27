Video shows man diving over 4-foot fence to save son from drowning in pool

More
The father reminded parents to always keep their eyes on their children.
0:18 | 06/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows man diving over 4-foot fence to save son from drowning in pool

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The father reminded parents to always keep their eyes on their children.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63971739","title":"Video shows man diving over 4-foot fence to save son from drowning in pool","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-man-diving-foot-fence-save-son-63971739"}