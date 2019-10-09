Transcript for Video shows massive US-led airstrike against ISIS island in Iraq

There is news tonight, remarkable images coming in, just 24 hours after our exclusive report inside Iraq and Syria last knight here in the hunt for ISIS fighters. We were with U.S. Forces. And now tonight, this new video of a massive u.s.-led coalition air strike just hours ago. Bombs dropped on what's described as an ISIS infested area in Iraq that the U.S. Military says had become a safe haven for the terror group. It was last night here, we were on the front lines with U.S. Forces for an operation that took us deep into the anbar desert. And our team in Syria, as well, where we showed you the refugee one in particular where there are 70,000 refugees and where they believe ISIS fighters are now living. Reports of children dancing around the ISIS flag. I want to bring in ABC's Kyra Phillips tonight, because we know you asked Mike Pompeo about those camps. U.S. Military leaders told me on the ground that they are a breeding ground, these camps, and here's what secretary Pompeo said today. Reporter: Are you concerned about these refugee camps becoming a breeding ground for ISIS fighters? There's a long history of what you are describing, where prisoners were detained and extremist elements breeding in those places. But we've been working diligently on this. We will not take our eye off the ball, ensuring whether it's ISIS or others, continue to be under pressure from the United States of America. And that, just to close it out, and that would include in these camps that you're referring to. And Kyra, secretary Pompeo also talking about the strikes, the operations that we witnessed while we were on the ground there? Reporter: That's right. U.S. And Iraqi forces have conducted enormous operations against ISIS, even after its territory was defeated, even as recently as the last couple of days, which you actually witnessed yourself. And secretary Pompeo telling me, quote, we are very focused on this. David? Kyra Phillips live at the Pentagon tonight. Kyra, thank you.

