New video shows 7 minutes before Surfside collapse

More
Adriana Saramiento shot a video just 7 minutes before the deadly condo collapse and she said she tried to alert the residents. As of Wednesday, 16 people have been confirmed dead.
2:44 | 06/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New video shows 7 minutes before Surfside collapse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:44","description":"Adriana Saramiento shot a video just 7 minutes before the deadly condo collapse and she said she tried to alert the residents. As of Wednesday, 16 people have been confirmed dead.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78594529","title":"New video shows 7 minutes before Surfside collapse","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-minutes-surfside-collapse-78594529"}