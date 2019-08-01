Video shows moose wandering into Alaskan hospital

More
The animal entered through doors that got stuck open because of the cold weather, a hospital spokeswoman said.
0:16 | 01/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows moose wandering into Alaskan hospital

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60244124,"title":"Video shows moose wandering into Alaskan hospital","duration":"0:16","description":"The animal entered through doors that got stuck open because of the cold weather, a hospital spokeswoman said.","url":"/WNT/video/video-shows-moose-wandering-alaskan-hospital-60244124","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.