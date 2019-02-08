Transcript for Video shows officer being dragged by car onto busy highway

There was another story tonight involving is the police and the dangers they face during routine stops every day. The officer at a traffic stop when the officer takes off on a busy Atlanta highway. We want to let you know, he does survive this. Here is Marcus Moore now. Reporter: Dashcam video captures the dramatic incident unfolding during what started as a normal traffic stop for dunwoody police officer Nathan Daley. Watch as the driver puts the puts the car into gear, racing off towards the highway. Officer Daley, hanging on for his life. He's taking off on us. He's taking off on us. Reporter: The officer still clinching the side of the car, even as it hits that grey SUV, the car pulling onto Atlanta's busy I-285. Then as the suspect swerves towards traffic, it hits another vehicle with officer Daley in between. Officer down. Officer down. 1080. 1080. Reporter: Moments later, police say, that driver would try to run, but was quickly arrested. Miraculously, officer Daley, the terrifying ordeal had this message for his community. I will bounce back ten times stronger, little nick-nack, little nick-nack. I love you guys. Thank you so much for your support. Reporter: David, the driver, who was initially pulled over for violating the hands free law now faces ten charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated battery. David? Thank you. A major about face by

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.