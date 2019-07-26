Transcript for Video shows teen suspects in Canada walking around store

We begin with the desperate sench for two teens suspected of multiple murders. They have been tracked thousands of miles and are considered armed and dangerous. Tonight, authorities releasing a new video. The suspects seen shopping in a store. Hoping it will lead to a new tip. You remember the teens are accused of killing an American woman and her boyfriend on a road trip in Canada and also taking the life of a college professor. They are going house to house in a remote area where they were last seen. Did someone help them get away? Matt Gutman starts of us. Reporter: Tonight, tactical teams hunting the two teenage murder suspected, now searching door to door in royal Manitoba and beggingen in who have helped them leave the area to come forward. It's possible that someone may not have been aware who they were providing assistance. And they may now be hestitant to come forward. Reporter: The pair run now for two weeks are believed to be behind the highway murders of this college professor and American China Deese and her boyfriend seen at a gas station just days before they were gunned down. Police tracked the vehicle to this tiny Manitoba town. Stay save. We don't look our doors. It's a safe town. I kept my gun closer in my room. It slept on the couch. Reporter: The people who live there warn the area is swampy and with bugs. Unforgiving for anyone who is not prepared. The Canadian officials are they haven't had a sing the sights of the suspects in four days which means they could be any where. The one reason they are telling all Canadians to vigilant. Matt Gutman leading us off. We are tracking a major heat

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.