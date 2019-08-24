Transcript for Violence returns to the streets of Hong Kong as protests continue

Next to the stunning images coming in from Hong Kong. Tonight Hong Kong's leaders condemning the protest. More are expected on Sunday. The tear gas clashes spilling through the streets. Ian Pannell and his crew right in the middle of it. Reporter: Tonight, violence returning to the streets of Hong Kong as the fight for this city's future grows. In the last few moments one of the riot police has come forward aiming his gun as if he were going to fire some tear gas, we see rocks coming in from the crowds. Just moments later, the police charge, thousands of protestors fleeing. They've given warnings to the crowd, and now going ahead with tear gas, batons, with riot shields. Have a look over there, you can see them going over the wall, all the protestors running. The crowds fighting back throwing anything they can, sticks, bottles, bags, a homemade bomb exploding into flames at the feet of police. This protestor dragged and beaten with a baton, taken away bloodied and in handcuffs. This sharp escalation following relatively peaceful demonstrations for almost the last two weeks. Across the border, the Chinese military continues staging exercises, a thinly veiled threat. Tonight Hong Kong's leaders strongly condemning the protests. More are expected Sunday. The question, will the violence return too? Tom? Ian Pannell right at the center of the violent con Fran

