Violent outburst in Cleveland courtroom

More
A family member lunged for the defendant moments after a judge acquitted Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympian Simone Biles, for the shooting deaths of three people at an Airbnb.
0:20 | 06/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Violent outburst in Cleveland courtroom

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"A family member lunged for the defendant moments after a judge acquitted Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympian Simone Biles, for the shooting deaths of three people at an Airbnb.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78301332","title":"Violent outburst in Cleveland courtroom","url":"/WNT/video/violent-outburst-cleveland-courtroom-78301332"}