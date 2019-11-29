Violent protests escalate in Iraq

More
Security officers opened fire on unarmed protestors in south Iraq, killing at least 27 and wounding 160.
0:23 | 11/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Violent protests escalate in Iraq

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"Security officers opened fire on unarmed protestors in south Iraq, killing at least 27 and wounding 160.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67377012","title":"Violent protests escalate in Iraq","url":"/WNT/video/violent-protests-escalate-iraq-67377012"}