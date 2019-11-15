Virginia schools closed in search for Marine

More
Authorities have been searching for 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown since Sunday, when he was named as a suspect in the shooting death of 54-year-old Rodney Brown.
1:41 | 11/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia schools closed in search for Marine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:41","description":"Authorities have been searching for 22-year-old Michael Alexander Brown since Sunday, when he was named as a suspect in the shooting death of 54-year-old Rodney Brown.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67023418","title":"Virginia schools closed in search for Marine","url":"/WNT/video/virginia-schools-closed-search-marine-67023418"}