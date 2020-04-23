Virtual NFL draft conducted in commissioner's basement

More
Roger Goodell posted a video tour of his setup; former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 pick.
0:13 | 04/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virtual NFL draft conducted in commissioner's basement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:13","description":"Roger Goodell posted a video tour of his setup; former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 pick.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70316982","title":"Virtual NFL draft conducted in commissioner's basement","url":"/WNT/video/virtual-nfl-draft-conducted-commissioners-basement-70316982"}