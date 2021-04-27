Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks exclusively to ABC News

During an exclusive interview with ABC News' David Muir, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke directly to the American people and discussed Vladimir Putin and his conditions to end the war.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live