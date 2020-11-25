-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases surge before the holidays
-
Now Playing: Dog rescued with help of town after 10 days in woods
-
Now Playing: Triangular steel monolith found in Utah
-
Now Playing: Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins remembered
-
Now Playing: Biden unveils national security team
-
Now Playing: Strained hospitals in North Dakota call in Air Force to help
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown - President-elect Joe Biden names his Cabinet picks
-
Now Playing: Power of the pardon
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 in Montana
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden says 'America is back'
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden names his Cabinet picks
-
Now Playing: Washington’s next secretary of health on state’s new COVID restrictions
-
Now Playing: What you should do if you’ve had close contact with someone with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: 'DWTS' pros have 'GMA' virtual dance party
-
Now Playing: George Floyd’s death, 6 months later
-
Now Playing: New Secretary of State Anthony Blinken speaks
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden announces Cabinet nominations
-
Now Playing: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks
-
Now Playing: Kaitlyn Bristow and Artem Chigvintsev reflect on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ win