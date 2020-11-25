Many waiting for hours in food lines ahead of Thanksgiving

More
The pandemic has exacerbated a food crisis as 26 million Americans say their families do not have enough to eat, and at least 11 million children are suffering, according to an impact report.
2:41 | 11/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Many waiting for hours in food lines ahead of Thanksgiving

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:41","description":"The pandemic has exacerbated a food crisis as 26 million Americans say their families do not have enough to eat, and at least 11 million children are suffering, according to an impact report.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74388882","title":"Many waiting for hours in food lines ahead of Thanksgiving","url":"/WNT/video/waiting-hours-food-lines-ahead-thanksgiving-74388882"}