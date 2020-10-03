Wall Street experiences largest point drop in history

The drop was sparked by uncertainty around the coronavirus and an oil price war that was set off this weekend when Saudi Arabia cut prices.
3:17 | 03/10/20

Transcript for Wall Street experiences largest point drop in history

